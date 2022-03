HanoiA TRIPLE whammy of coal shortages, higher energy costs and soaring inflation could be on the cards for Vietnam if Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on, said analysts.Long Pham, chief economist at Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation, told The Business Times that bilateral trade between Russia and Vietnam accounted for only about 1 percent of Vietnam's trade and the impact would be minimal.He noted, however, that Russia was the third largest supplier of coal to Vietnam.