Vietnam’s economic miracle: insights for Pakistan

Well I have many Vietnamese friends (some are academics) and we have discussed the Đổi Mới reforms at length.A few factors have helped,- Proximity to China- China's meteoric rise as an economic juggernaut influenced Vietnam's rise as well (Cultures and business practices are similar enough).- Spirit of entrepreneurship among Vietnamese small traders is very strong, if you visit little Saigon in LA you will get full idea of it- Govt. policy support was major factor.- Vietnam did not have to do much of backward integration, as raw material and practically every feedstock for every industry is widely available in China next door (which is not the same situation for Bangladesh and Pakistan unfortunately).- Vietnam's aggressive moves to attract FDI from major ASEAN countries and Japan/Korea/China.- Signing of FTA's with major EU countries and UK.- Educated and hard-working labor force.See the wiki for more,