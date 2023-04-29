What's new

Vietnam's digital ambitions spur hopes among U.S. businesses

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,596
0
20,368
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Country needs American tech to hit internet targets, lobby says
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F0%252F1%252F5%252F5%252F45345510-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-168233112359b141b5-8c1c-48c5-b5b0-2107ea32ceed.jpg

Apple is among U.S. investors in Vietnam, set to be the first country outside China to produce MacBooks, adding to the other Apple devices it already makes there. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerApril 26, 2023 14:49 J


HO CHI MINH CITY -- U.S. companies expect that improving ties between Hanoi and Washington, along with Vietnam's ambitious targets for its digital economy, will carve out opportunities in a range of industries, from video streaming to defense.

That is the message from U.S.-ASEAN Business Council CEO Ted Osius, fresh from a trade mission to Hanoi that included representatives from Netflix, Facebook parent Meta, SpaceX, and Lockheed Martin.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam's digital ambitions spur hopes among U.S. businesses

Country needs American tech to hit internet targets, lobby says
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
166
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
81
Viet
Viet
Viet
Tiffany enters Vietnam as world's richest man expands LVMH Asia
Replies
2
Views
178
S10
S10
Stranagor
Vietnam at center of Japan's ASEAN supply chain shift: survey
Replies
0
Views
160
Stranagor
Stranagor
Viet
China-less IPEF trade framework will benefit business: USTR
Replies
0
Views
184
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom