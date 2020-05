by Ben Blaschke Vietnam’s only casino available to locals, Corona Resort & Casino on Phu Quoc Island , is back open and operational following a three-week closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.The US$2.1 billion resort, which opened its first phase in January 2019, resumed operations on 21 April, Corona Casino General Manager Goran Milosheski told Inside Asian Gaming. However, the property is restricted to no more than 30 people in any one area at a time and is only open for 12 hours each day, from 6pm until 6am. There are also no public events allowed until further notice.