What's new

Vietnam's CMC Telecom to launch Ho Chi Minh City data center this month

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
25,115
0
18,246
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

10,000 sqm facility is telco's third data center
April 12, 2022 By Dan Swinhoe Comment
FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditEmailShare

Vietnamese telco CMC Telecom is to launch a new data center in Ho Chi Minh City later this month.

Located in the CMC Creative Space complex of CMC Technology Group in the Tan Thuan manufacturing area, the new TÂN THUẬN data center will offer 10,000 sqm (107,600 sq ft) of data center space and capacity for 1,200 racks. The new facility has been Design certified Tier III by Uptime.

CMC Telecom Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam.png

– CMC Telecom

The complex, which has a total area of 13,133 sqm, began construction in December 2019 and was designed by B Barcelona Singapore. It is due to open in April 2022, having been pushed back slightly from March.

www.datacenterdynamics.com

Vietnam's CMC Telecom to launch Ho Chi Minh City data center this month

10,000 sqm facility is telco's third data center
www.datacenterdynamics.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Viet
NTT develops Datacenter in Indonesia and Vietnam
Replies
3
Views
143
Indos
Indos
Song Hong
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Replies
0
Views
138
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
AEX has launched a National Plan and established a $100 million fund to support Vietnam's blockchain ecosystem
Replies
0
Views
162
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam to begin work on two giant industrial parks
Replies
0
Views
165
Viet
Viet
Viet
FPT Telecom starts work on Vietnam's largest Data Center
Replies
1
Views
342
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom