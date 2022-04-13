Vietnam's CMC Telecom to launch Ho Chi Minh City data center this month

10,000 sqm facility is telco's third data center
April 12, 2022
Vietnamese telco CMC Telecom is to launch a new data center in Ho Chi Minh City later this month.
Located in the CMC Creative Space complex of CMC Technology Group in the Tan Thuan manufacturing area, the new TÂN THUẬN data center will offer 10,000 sqm (107,600 sq ft) of data center space and capacity for 1,200 racks. The new facility has been Design certified Tier III by Uptime.
The complex, which has a total area of 13,133 sqm, began construction in December 2019 and was designed by B Barcelona Singapore. It is due to open in April 2022, having been pushed back slightly from March.
