Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways granted slots to operate non-stop flights to US

Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways yesterday announced that it has been granted take-off and landing slots to operate non-stop flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles airports in the US.

From September 1, 2021, Bamboo Airway will operate one direct flight per week from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco Airport. Flights are expected to land at 10 AM and depart at 1 PM in San Francisco Airport while it will land at 9.30 AM and depart at 12.30 PM in Los Angeles Airport.

Bamboo Airways is set to run the direct flights using a modern wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways granted slots to operate non-stop flights to US

