Vietnamese workers outnumber Chinese peers in Japan

Vietnam has overtaken China as the nation with the highest number of workers in Japan despite pandemic impacts.


Passengers wait at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi to board a flight to Japan's Tokyo, September 19, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.


The number of Vietnamese workers in Japan last year reached 443,998, accounting for the largest number of foreign employees, according to 2020 statistics from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

They were followed by the Chinese with 419,431 and the Filipinos with 184,750.
Despite the travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 crisis, Japan also reported a record 1.72 million foreign nationals working in the country last year, up 4 percent year-on-year.

In March last year, Japan stopped accepting Vietnamese guest workers as the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out. In October it eased travel restrictions on Vietnamese and some other nationals in a bid to revive its battered economy, allowing non-tourist arrivals.

