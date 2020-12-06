Vietnamese VinSmart plans to bring its flagship phones to the US

After bagging a major manufacturing contract from an undisclosed US carrier earlier this year, Vietnamese smartphone manufacturer VinSmart has now revealed plans to debut its own Vsmart brand of flagship devices in the country. During a recent discussion session, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong, General Director of VinSmart’s Mobile Division, announced that the company will focus on the US market in 2021 and launch phones in collaboration with major telecom service providers and through its own distribution channels.
In case you’ve never heard of VinSmart before, the company is a subsidiary of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup, and it’s the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in Vietnam. The company offers some noteworthy devices, like the Vsmart Aris Pro, which is one of only two devices in the market today that feature an under-display camera.
Other than the innovative camera technology, the Vsmart Aris Pro features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device packs a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 20MP selfie shooter hidden under the display. It includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and it runs VinSmart’s custom Android skin VOS 3.0 based on Android 10. The Vsmart Bee Lite is another noteworthy device from the company, which offers an Android Go experience at a sticker price of around $26 in Vietnam. This makes it one of the most affordable Android Go devices in the market today.
If all goes according to plan, you might soon be able to purchase these devices and other upcoming VinSmart flagships in the US. Along with these devices, VinSmart also plans to develop and launch a new range of affordable 5G devices in the US in collaboration with Qualcomm. The company has announced that it will also bring this new 5G lineup to Vietnam as soon as telecom service providers launch 5G services in the country.
In case you’ve never heard of VinSmart before, the company is a subsidiary of Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate Vingroup, and it’s the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in Vietnam. The company offers some noteworthy devices, like the Vsmart Aris Pro, which is one of only two devices in the market today that feature an under-display camera.
Other than the innovative camera technology, the Vsmart Aris Pro features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device packs a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 20MP selfie shooter hidden under the display. It includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and it runs VinSmart’s custom Android skin VOS 3.0 based on Android 10. The Vsmart Bee Lite is another noteworthy device from the company, which offers an Android Go experience at a sticker price of around $26 in Vietnam. This makes it one of the most affordable Android Go devices in the market today.
If all goes according to plan, you might soon be able to purchase these devices and other upcoming VinSmart flagships in the US. Along with these devices, VinSmart also plans to develop and launch a new range of affordable 5G devices in the US in collaboration with Qualcomm. The company has announced that it will also bring this new 5G lineup to Vietnam as soon as telecom service providers launch 5G services in the country.
Vietnamese VinSmart plans to bring its flagship phones to the US
Vietnamese smartphone maker VinSmart has announced plans to bring its flagship phones, including the Vsmart Aris Pro, to the US next year.
www.xda-developers.com