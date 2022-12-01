https://insideretail.asia/author/irenedong/
- +
The launch is the collaboration between MWG and local distributor PT Erafone Artha Retailindo, a subsidiary of Erajaya Group. MWG has invested US$7.3 million and holds a 45-per-cent stake in the joint venture.
MWG opened its first Cambodian store in Phnom Penh in 2017 under the name BigPhone, which was later renamed Bluetronics. Indonesia is the group’s second overseas market in Southeast Asia. MWG announced the launch in February saying it hoped to have five stores trading in the country by the end of this year.
Vietnamese retail giant Mobile World enters Indonesia - Inside Retail
Vietnamese retail giant Mobile World Group (MWG) has debuted its first brick-and-mortar location in Indonesia, under the name Era Blue Elektronic.
insideretail.asia