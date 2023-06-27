Vietnamese PM Chinh wants high-speed railway connecting Vietnam-China

beijingwalker
PM Chinh wants high-speed railway connecting Vietnam-ChinaBy Hoang Thuy June 27, 2023 | 08:49 am PT
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, June 27, 2023. Photo by Duong Giang
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wants to look into the possibility of developing a standard, high-speed railway that connects Vietnam and China.
At a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in China's Beijing on Tuesday, Chinh requested China to bolster the progress of opening the market for Vietnam's agricultural products, and create opportunities for Vietnam to open more offices to promote trade in China.
Chinh also wants China to give more quota for Vietnamese goods in transit to a third country by China’s railway, as well as looking into cooperation possibilities for a standard, high-speed railway connecting the two countries.
Chinh also commended Chinese businesses for expanding high-quality investments into Vietnam, wishing for more exchanges between both countries and to contribute to a resilient social foundation for bilateral relations.
Chinh stressed that a stable and long-term relations with China has always been a strategic choice of foremost priority for Vietnam's external relations.
In response, Xi said China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority when it comes to its diplomatic policies, and wants to bolster the relationship between the two countries and the two Parties.
Xi said China is ready to maintain strategic exchanges with Vietnam, import goods from Vietnam and bolster railway, road and border infrastructure connectivity.
Xi commends Vietnam for participating in China's global initiatives and promoting peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
Both leaders agree to control and appropriately deal with disagreements, as well as maintaining peace and stability at sea.
Also on Tuesday, Chinh ] met with Zhao Leji, chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, requesting for the two countries to collaborate at multilateral forums and appropriately deal with differences on a friendly spirit and in accordance with international law.
Zhao said China values the development of friendly relations with Vietnam, and is willing to conduct agreements with Vietnam and to bolster the two's comprehensive strategic partnerships to new heights. The Chinese National Assembly is also willing to bolster friendly exchanges with the Vietnamese National Assembly, he added.
Chinh is officially visiting China and attending the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions by the World Economic Forum in Tianjin from June 25 to June 28.
