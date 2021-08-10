Vietnamese Nanogen to transfer technology to produce Nanocovax in India

Today, the Vietnam-based Nanogen signs a confidential agreement with Indian company Vekaria Healthcare LLP about transferring the technology for production and distribution of Nanocovax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Nanogen.
https://vnexpress.net/nanogen-chuye...xuat-vaccine-nanocovax-cho-an-do-4338601.html
Vekaria Healthcare LLP is a subsidiary of Vekaria Group, which is based in Gujarat, India.
https://vnexpress.net/nanogen-chuye...xuat-vaccine-nanocovax-cho-an-do-4338601.html
