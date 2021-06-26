Vietnamese lychees sold at US$22 per kilogram in Paris Vietnamese lychees from Thanh Ha District, the Northern province of Hai Duong are sold at VND500,000 (€18 or US$22) per kilogram on the shelves of Asian-European supermarkets in Paris, France.

SGGPWednesday, June 16, 2021 11:26Vietnamese lychees from Thanh Ha District, the Northern province of Hai Duong are sold at VND500,000 (€18 or US$22) per kilogram on the shelves of Asian-European supermarkets in Paris, France.The information was stated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency this morning.Thanh Ha lychees are showcased at Asian-European supermarkets in Paris, France. (Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion AgencyThis is the first batch of Thanh Ha lychee shipped to France via the aviation route.After tasting the fresh lychees, many consumers are interested in the delicious and the sweet naturally in lychees and some people bought up to five kilograms of lychee.With the great consumption, French importers decided to import the second batch with one ton of lychees to serve the market via aviation route.Vietnamese lychees are sold at US$22 per kilogram in Paris. (Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency)To continue to promote the marketing and consumption of Vietnamese lychees, the Vietnam Trade Office in France and the Vietnamese Embassy in France will set up a booth showcasing Vietnamese lychees at the Vietnam Food Festival 2021 in Paris on the upcoming June 19.