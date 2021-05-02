What's new

Vietnamese girls tease Chinese construction workers at Chinese Vietnamese border river

China is building a dyke wall on the China side of the border river and Vietnamese girl on Vietnam side tease the Chinese construction workers, asking the Chinese construction workers to marry them, the workers ask them to come to the Chinese side to get married.

A boy taking care of his crops on the river bank says he used to graze his bafflos on Chinese side of the river, now he can't because of this tall dyke wall.

 
China is communist paradise where milk and honey is abundant no surprise Viet girls want to go there. Seriously it appears they want to lure chinese customers to certain establishment. Time to wake up and drink coffee.
 
Don't take it so seriously, teasing between guys and girls are very common everywhere in the world. The border looks very quiet and peaceful, this is what matters.
 
Damn. Will Chinese girls be excited to see me? Their Iron Brother? I'd like a Chinese wife someday.
 
