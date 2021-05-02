Vietnamese girls tease Chinese construction workers at Chinese Vietnamese border river

beijingwalker
China is building a dyke wall on the China side of the border river and Vietnamese girl on Vietnam side tease the Chinese construction workers, asking the Chinese construction workers to marry them, the workers ask them to come to the Chinese side to get married.
A boy taking care of his crops on the river bank says he used to graze his bafflos on Chinese side of the river, now he can't because of this tall dyke wall.
