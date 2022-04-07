Vietnamese girl help Chinese families to honor the Chinese war dead in US-Vietnamese War

On the Chinese and Vietnamese Qingming Day (Tomb Sweeping Day), Vietnamese girls help the families of the Chinese fallen soliders killed in helping Vietnam fighting US in US-Vietnam war to honor and sweep the tombs of their loved ones in one of many Chinese fallen heros cemeteries all across Vietnam.Over 300,000 Chinese troops were sent to Vietnam to help the country fighting US in the 1960's, 4000 were killed and buried in Vietnam.Qingming Day is an old traditional holiday in both China and Vietnam on which people honor and clean the tombs of their ancestors.