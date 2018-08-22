/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Vietnamese firm to expand banana farm in Cambodia

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Viet, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:46 AM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:46 AM
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,528
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,563 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    [​IMG]
    Earlier this month, Cambodia and China signed an agreement that allows Cambodian firms to export bananas to the Chinese market. KT/Chor Sokunthea


    Vietnamese firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) plans to expand its banana plantations in Ratanakkiri province to increase exports to the Chinese market.

    The firm will invest $42 million in 5,000 hectares of land in the province to grow bananas that will be shipped to China, according to a company announcement.

    The company now owns 1,000 hectares of banana farmland in Cambodia.

    HAGL exports about 240,000 tonnes of the product to China every year, CEO Doan Nguyen Duc said, adding that the Chinese market demands nearly 15 million tonnes of bananas a year.

    The company’s bananas sell for 95-99 cents per kilogram from September to March and 56-60 cents the rest of the year, HAGL said.

    The announcement comes just a few days after the signing of a deal with China earlier this month that allows the shipment of Cambodian bananas to the biggest market in the world.

    On August 13, the Ministry of Agriculture issued a statement announcing that owners of farms and export companies that register with the ministry will benefit from expert guidance to help them in the process of shipping bananas to China.

    Soy Sona, director of Ratanakkiri’s agriculture department, confirmed the company’s intentions.

    “I have been told that the company will expand its banana farms in the province, but I haven’t received any official document yet,” Mr Sona said.

    Mr Sona said HAGL has been exporting to China, via Vietnam, since last year. He said they have received the necessary sanitary and phytosanitary certificate given by the Ministry of Agriculture.

    Besides bananas, the company, through subsidiaries, also plants mango, dragon fruit, and pomelo in 30,000 hectares of farmland in Ratanakkiri province, Mr Sona said.

    HAGL has a combined 13,500 hectares of farmland in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. It is a major producer and exporter of dragon fruits and chili peppers.

    https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50525026/vietnamese-firm-to-expand-banana-farm-in-cambodia/
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:48 AM
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,528
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,563 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    Wow 15 million tons bananas per year. China can tap Vietnam for the fruit.

    @TaiShang @haidian
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 6:31 AM
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,588
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,731 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Does Vietnam export banana to China - grown in Vietnam? I have not seen in Taiwan market (neither did I see in Mainland when I go there).

    That would be great because it is just across the border, so freight costs will be less and price will be competitive.
     
