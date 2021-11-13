Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Vietnamese Communists Eat Golden Steak
Thread starter
-=virus=-
Start date
41 minutes ago
-=virus=-
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,358
-10
1,174
Country
Location
41 minutes ago
#1
@jamahir
2ja
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
If you must be occupy the USA, you can choose 10 countries to form an alliance to launch an attack
Latest: CatSultan
A moment ago
World Affairs
B
Indian news: China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian's Army Bravery
Latest: Beidou2020
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
M
Two Bangladeshi men gunned down by BSF along Lalmonirhat border
Latest: mmr
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The way forward for Indian muslims
Latest: CatSultan
4 minutes ago
World Affairs
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Dreamer.
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Dreamer.
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: S.Y.A
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pak Marines Forgotten force
Latest: Super Falcon
33 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Irfan Baloch
35 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Research Papers: Pakistani Aerospace Technologies
Latest: S.Y.A
41 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PIA ranked among world's best airlines.
Latest: Imran Khan
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Jung News Paper is it Indian News Paper?
Latest: Adecypher
13 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Mazar-e-Quaid gang rape: SHC admits appeal against sessions court’s verdict
Latest: python-000
48 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
They are getting ready to reintroduce Malala to Pakistan
Latest: Zibago
54 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh 2021 | 3 T20s & 2 Test Cricket matches
Latest: Bilal9
Yesterday at 10:53 PM
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
Falsified Metallurgist reports lead to US Navy Submarines were made with poor steel!
Latest: Piotr
19 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
F
"We are a naval nation" Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
Latest: Foinikas
Yesterday at 9:50 PM
Naval Warfare
I was near UFO only for five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?
Latest: serenity
Yesterday at 5:45 PM
Military Forum
Rheinmetall demonstrates Skynex 35mm Air Defense Gun System to counter swarm of drones
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 3:09 PM
Military Forum
UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens: Top spy chief
Latest: truthfollower
Yesterday at 2:55 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
B
Indian news: China's Video of Galwan Valley Clash Showcases Indian's Army Bravery
Latest: Beidou2020
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
M
Two Bangladeshi men gunned down by BSF along Lalmonirhat border
Latest: mmr
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Long-neglected Chittagong Hill Tracts finally going to be on railway map
Latest: Bilal9
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
50 and Not Just 10 Indian Soldiers Were Taken Captive by PLA
Latest: lonelyman
22 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
The threat of the growing Egyptian military power, an Israeli study
Latest: The SC
24 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom