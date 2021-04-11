Vietnamese can register to use internet via Elon Musk’s satellite project Elon Musk’s interconnected internet network project has begun accepting people, including Vietnamese, who want to sign up for a trial period.

09/04/2021 | 07:50

Vietnamese can register to use internet via Elon Musk's satellite project

Starlink is the name of a project which delivers high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet by using 12,000 LEO (Low Earth Orbits) satellites initiated by billionaire Elon Musk of the US.

To date, the project has succeeded in delivering the internet to the US. As many as 1,261 satellites have been launched into orbit.

When accessing Starlink's website, users can choose well-known cities in Vietnam such as Hanoi, HCMC, Hue, Da Nang, Hai Phong and Can Tho when registering for the service.

Starlink is expected to begin providing satellite internet service to users in Vietnam in 2022. To become one of the first users, you have to pay a fee of $99, or VND2.3 billion. The payment will be made via international cards including VISA and Master Card.

The kit of products to be provided includes a Starlink satellite dish, wifi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. Id users change their minds, Starlink will refund their deposit.

To receive internet signals from satellites, users will have to mount a Starlink dish on their roofs. A clear view of the sky is needed to connect. Even small obstructions such as trees and electricity poles may cause interruptions. Starlink needs a large space to receive signals.

According to Starlink, during the trial period, users can access the internet at the speed of 50-150 Mbps and latency of 20-40 ms.

Satellite internet service packages will be fixed for only certain areas on earth.

In Vietnam, Viettel has also proposed using satellite internet service with LEO satellites (Satellites are classified into several groups depending on the height and scope of operation, including LEO, MEO (medium Earth orbit), HEO (high Earth orbit) and GEO (Geostationary orbit).

In addition to the Starlink satellite internet service, Vietnamese are likely to have another choice if they want to use the service.

The difficulty for Vietnamese firms when developing the service is their limited capability. They may have to rely on satellite networks owned by foreign companies.

Another problem is the impact on traditional telecom services and national security.

Regarding feasibility, Starlink's service cost is 7-8 times higher than fixed broadband internet service in Vietnam.

If the service is provided in Vietnam, this will be a solution to bring the internet to areas with divided terrain such as mountains and islands.