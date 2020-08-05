Vietnamese BMW X5 SUV gets a luxury edition

I'm puzzled why they decided to invade USA with a Luxury SUV.



The market in that segment is highly (highly!) saturated with German and Japanese competition, all of them long and well-established. Even Korean brands have a hard time selling luxury vehicles in US.



Luxury vehicles don't just sell on technology, they need panache and pedigree, not to mention some modicum of brand recognition.



Something like a small high quality price leader econo-box would have been ideal, not an absolute featureless bargain basement model, but a loaded econobox at a fairly reasonable price they could sell in numbers.



In any case - the automotive safety regulations (bumper, windshield and other glass, airbag etc.) in the US are highly prohibitive for new market entrants, that is why Chinese companies haven't even expanded here. However hope VINFAST does all their homework and best of luck to them.

