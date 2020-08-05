/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Vietnamese BMW X5 SUV gets a luxury edition

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Viet, Aug 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM.

  Aug 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM #1
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]



    VinFast – the automotive brand founded by Vietnamese USD billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong – has so far only sold its vehicles on the domestic market, but plans to expand to the USA and other markets next year. The luxury SUV unveiled today may or may not expedite things.

    The car is essentially just a beefed-up version of the Lux SA2.0 crossover, which in turn utilizes the technology and chassis of the BMW X5 (F15). Aside from it, the brand lineup includes Fadil, a compact-sized hatchback based on the Opel Karl Rocks, and Lux A2.0, a sedan using the BMW 5 Series (F10) as the starting point.

    The new luxury trim is called Lux SA2.0 President and so far only exists on the few exterior photos shown here. It looks much like the Lux V8 from the past year (see video) and boasts added hood air intakes along with coppery-golden accents throughout the body.

    The interior isn’t shown, but the Lux V8 boasted assorted carbon-fiber décor on the inside along with some expensive Alcantara. Various media are reporting that, unlike the Lux SA2.0 that is a seven-seater, the deluxe version only has four seats.

    The engine is where things may actually get exciting. The standard SUV comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill burning gasoline for 228 hp (170 kW) and 350 Nm (254 lb-ft) of torque. The newcomer may inherit the 6.2-liter Lux V8 unit rated at 455 hp (339 kW) and 624 Nm (460 lb-ft) of torque. The origin of the latter is unknown, but supposed to be GM.

    Unlike the Lux V8, which can speed up to 300 km/h (186 mph), the President doesn’t have a V8 badge on its front grille. Nonetheless, it could be argued that those hood air intakes indicate a new engine all the same.

    The range-topping SUV will likely emerge in a limited series, and prices remain unknown so far.


    36C0E6F9-90E9-466F-B8B1-55412D4E1B19.jpeg 01D7EF23-4226-4B00-96E4-FDC1284975D2.jpeg 9BF83B88-4C76-4A38-AD97-E001094E1409.jpeg


    https://www.formacar.com/en/news/view/28333.html
     
  Aug 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM #2
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

    I'm puzzled why they decided to invade USA with a Luxury SUV.

    The market in that segment is highly (highly!) saturated with German and Japanese competition, all of them long and well-established. Even Korean brands have a hard time selling luxury vehicles in US.

    Luxury vehicles don't just sell on technology, they need panache and pedigree, not to mention some modicum of brand recognition.

    Something like a small high quality price leader econo-box would have been ideal, not an absolute featureless bargain basement model, but a loaded econobox at a fairly reasonable price they could sell in numbers.

    In any case - the automotive safety regulations (bumper, windshield and other glass, airbag etc.) in the US are highly prohibitive for new market entrants, that is why Chinese companies haven't even expanded here. However hope VINFAST does all their homework and best of luck to them.
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM #3
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    I have a question about VinDiesel: Why would I buy some off-brand BMW for a higher price than an actual BMW? I can't imagine anyone other than the company owner and his family buying this trash. If you want to make sales, you have to start from the bottom and establish yourself with exceptional quality at appealing prices, like Geely.
     
  Aug 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM #4
    Bilal9

    Bilal9 ELITE MEMBER

    Has Geely or other Chinese brands, started selling in Canada now?
     
  Aug 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM #5
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    I don't believe so, unfortunately. Canada would just be along for the ride in a North America expansion plan, and Chinese automakers have shelved those since the trade war. Really unfortunate, I'd love to drive one of the new Chinese cars
     
    Thanks x 1
  Aug 5, 2020 at 11:00 PM #6
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Chinese cars have no chance in the US, EU, Canada and elsewhere in the developed world. Chinese have some success in sellIng cars in developing countries. The reason: chinese cars are cheap in quality.
    If we follow chinese steps we would fail.
    So we do it in a different way, different approach.
    First, we make copies of German cars.
    next version of cars will be vietnamese.
     
  Aug 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM #7
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    You mean if we copy Geely we will succeed? Certainly we can do it and sell cars for half the prices (assuming we can steal the technology from Geely).
     
