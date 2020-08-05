Vietnamese BMW X5 SUV gets a luxury edition

VinFast – the automotive brand founded by Vietnamese USD billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong – has so far only sold its vehicles on the domestic market, but plans to expand to the USA and other markets next year. The luxury SUV unveiled today may or may not expedite things. The car is essentially just a beefed-up version of the Lux SA2.0 crossover, which in turn utilizes the technology and chassis of the BMW X5 (F15). Aside from it, the brand lineup includes Fadil, a compact-sized hatchback based on the Opel Karl Rocks, and Lux A2.0, a sedan using the BMW 5 Series (F10) as the starting point. The new luxury trim is called Lux SA2.0 President and so far only exists on the few exterior photos shown here. It looks much like the Lux V8 from the past year (see video) and boasts added hood air intakes along with coppery-golden accents throughout the body. The interior isn’t shown, but the Lux V8 boasted assorted carbon-fiber décor on the inside along with some expensive Alcantara. Various media are reporting that, unlike the Lux SA2.0 that is a seven-seater, the deluxe version only has four seats. The engine is where things may actually get exciting. The standard SUV comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill burning gasoline for 228 hp (170 kW) and 350 Nm (254 lb-ft) of torque. The newcomer may inherit the 6.2-liter Lux V8 unit rated at 455 hp (339 kW) and 624 Nm (460 lb-ft) of torque. The origin of the latter is unknown, but supposed to be GM. Unlike the Lux V8, which can speed up to 300 km/h (186 mph), the President doesn’t have a V8 badge on its front grille. Nonetheless, it could be argued that those hood air intakes indicate a new engine all the same. The range-topping SUV will likely emerge in a limited series, and prices remain unknown so far. https://www.formacar.com/en/news/view/28333.html