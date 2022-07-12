Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast shows off its VF8 SUV in Garden Grove

Facebook

Potential customers, including Bui Le Kim Ngoc of Anaheim, taking a selfie, get a first look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV at the VinFast California Showcase event, on Historic Main Street in Garden Grove on Saturday, June 25. VinFast, a Vietnamese car manufacturing company, is holding events at various California locations to display its premium EV and take orders from customers. The four-year-old company intends to build a manufacturing plant in North Carolina by 2024.(Raul Roa)BY RAUL ROAPHOTO EDITORJUNE 27, 2022 1:25 PM PTVietnamese vehicle manufacturer VinFast is showcasing its electric SUVs at various California locations, including Garden Grove. This relatively new car company, which started in 2017 and began selling vehicles in 2019, is building EVs and bringing them to the United States.Potential customers get a look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV at the VinFast California Showcase event on historic Main Street in Garden Grove.(Raul Roa)At an event Saturday on historic Main Street in Garden Grove, potential customers examined the VF8 EV SUV inside and out. With a down payment of $200, customers reserve a vehicle for delivery by early next year, according to VinFast chief executive Le Thi Thu Thuy.“We are here today to spread awareness for the vehicle and get people excited about it,” said David Pendleton, client advisor for Vinfast U.S. “We’re trying to spread awareness about VinFast, the new EV company launching in the U.S.”Andy and Tammy Truong of Westminster get their first look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Derrick Wynn of Irvine stopped by to see the vehicle from the inside and ordered 20 VF8s. “I’m buying [the VF8] because it’s Vietnamese and we are very proud of that,” he said. “[It is the] first Vietnamese car here [in the U.S], and we want to support it. We are excited,” he concluded. Wynn pulled up to the event in a 2017 Tesla.Passersby stopped to take selfies with the vehicle, sat in the driver’s seat, looked in the rear and front trunks and asked questions from the VinFast representatives. Some people placed their $200 reservation fee on the spot, like Andy Truong of Westminster. His VF8 will be delivered by the end of the year. Kim Le of Anaheim said she was “looking to buy for $36,000 out the door with rebates.”Customers like Kim Le of Anaheim, left, and David (no last name given) of Pasadena, get their first looks at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)The vehicle was designed by Pininfarina, designer of Ferrari vehicles, and “it’s going to be one of the most affordable EVs in the market with starting prices at $41,000 for the Eco model and $46,000 for the Plus model,” said Pendleton.VinFast lowers the price of the vehicles by using a “battery subscription” model. VinFast offers two options on its vehicle batteries, a flexible plan and a fixed plan. The vehicle owner can purchase a monthly battery-use subscription according to their needs, added Pendleton. With the fixed plan, if anything happens to the battery, VinFast will replace it for free for the life of the vehicle, said Pendleton.VinFast U.S. sales director Henry Vo, right, talks about the EV charger for the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Potential customers get a first look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Bui Le Kim Ngoc, who lives in Vietnam and in Anaheim, said she is looking to purchase two of the EVs, one to use in Vietnam. “It is the first Vietnamese electric car, and I want to support the company,” she said.Customer Bui Le Kim Ngoc of Anaheim, center, with friend Donna Tran, looks inside the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Loanna Tran of Fountain Valley gets a first look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Potential customers get a first look at the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Hung Nguyen of Stanton takes photos of his children Harris, 6, center, and Harry, 3, in front of the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)The VinFast VF8 electric SUV has the charging port in front of the driver’s door.(Raul Roa)VinFast U.S. sales director Henry Vo, rear center, talks to customers Tammy and Andy Truong of Westminster about the VinFast VF8 electric SUV.(Raul Roa)Derrick Wynn of Irvine gets a look inside a VinFast VF8 electric SUV. Wynn has placed an order for 20 VF8s.(Raul Roa)