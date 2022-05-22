Vietnamese army fielding new STV-380 assault rifles as a standard Rifle

The new assault rifle is a modification of Israeli IWI Galil ACE
Eyal Boguslavsky | 15/05/2022
THE NEW STV-380 7.62×39MM ASSAULT RIFLE HAS FINALLY MADE ITS WAY TOWARDS FRONTLINE UNITS OF THE VIETNAMESE ARMY AND IS CONTINUING TO BE ISSUED ACROSS THE PEOPLE'S ARMY OF VIETNAM AS A STANDARD-ISSUE RIFLE. THIS, ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY Armyrecognition.com.VIETNAMESE SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH THEIR NEW STV-380 ASSAULT RIFLE (PICTURE SOURCE: QPVN
In 2014, the Vietnamese Army adopted the IWI Galil ACE 31/32 as the standard-issue rifle. This included a license to manufacture them locally at the Z111 Factory. The factory immediately began modifying the IWI Galil ACE to better suit the local terrain and climate, while also using more Kalashnikov parts. This was done to improve familiarity and smoothen the transition from older AK-47 and AKM assault rifles.
In 2019, the Z111 Factory revealed two new rifles. Designated the STV-215 and the STV-380, the number at the end would indicate the length of the barrels. These two new rifles would be replacing the IWI Galil ACE 31/32 as the standard issue rifle for the Vietnamese Army.
In 2020, two new variants of the STV rifles were revealed. These rifles were designated as the STV-410 and the STV-416. Compared to the previous two variants, the new ones would adopt more AK parts into the guns. Currently, the STV-215 and STV-380 remain as the standard issued rifles and being the only ones that are in mass production.
Overall, the website notes, all of the variants are generally similar and are mainly built of the IWI Galil ACE's milled receiver. They are all chambered in 7.62x39mm and can use any standard AK-47/AKM magazine. The STV-380 has barrel length is 380mm and its foldable stock similar to the FN FAL Para.
