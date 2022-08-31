Overview​

In recent years, this south-east Asian country has become a leader in the renewable energy sector, seeing rapid growth in both solar and wind power, to which we have decided to contribute with a number of projects currently under consideration.Over the last 20 years, Vietnam has enjoyed a period of exceptional economic growth, largely thanks to its thriving manufacturing industry, and is one of theWith a very young and large population, this Asian country is looking towards the future of energy and has become a leader in the renewable energy sector, experiencing asince 2018 with more than 22,000 MW of capacity installed in four years.Enel Green Power intends to contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition process with a series of renewable energy projects totaling nearlyin capacity, approximately 1 GW of which is already at an advanced stage. Our first power plant is expected to come online in 2024. In the meantime, we are building relationships with stakeholders to enable the development of our projects, whilst also creating shared value with the local communities in the areas in which we’ll operate.