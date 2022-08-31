What's new

F001752D-4265-4A66-83B9-4C97B2D51FD5.jpeg


In recent years, this south-east Asian country has become a leader in the renewable energy sector, seeing rapid growth in both solar and wind power, to which we have decided to contribute with a number of projects currently under consideration.

Overview

Over the last 20 years, Vietnam has enjoyed a period of exceptional economic growth, largely thanks to its thriving manufacturing industry, and is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of demand for electricity.

With a very young and large population, this Asian country is looking towards the future of energy and has become a leader in the renewable energy sector, experiencing a boom in both solar and wind power since 2018 with more than 22,000 MW of capacity installed in four years.

Enel Green Power intends to contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition process with a series of renewable energy projects totaling nearly 6 GW in capacity, approximately 1 GW of which is already at an advanced stage. Our first power plant is expected to come online in 2024. In the meantime, we are building relationships with stakeholders to enable the development of our projects, whilst also creating shared value with the local communities in the areas in which we’ll operate.

Vietnam

