Vietnam: vertical farming coming

Vertical farming underway in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, soon expanding to the Mekong Delta "Our top contribution to Vietnam's agricultural industry is providing clean, safe, stable jobs in communities where this is typically not the case. Secondly, we are setting a better standard…

Vertical farming“As Jacquie explains, Orlar is driven by hyper-efficient technology that uses 0.1-1.0% of the energy required by competing indoor agricultural technologies. The system was designed to eliminate or greatly reduce the use of various inputs such as substrate, synthetic chemicals, and artificial lighting. The company uses no growing disposable media, has 100% nutrient capture, nearly 100% water efficiency, and reportedly uses 0.05% of the energy of other vertical farming operations.”