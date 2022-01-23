Vietnam/US trades reached record in 2021

Treades hit $111.56 billion in 2021 according to Vietnam Customs.
Vietnam's exports to the US rose 25 percent to $96.3 billion.
The US exported $15.27 billion worth of goods to Vietnam, mainly computers, electronics and components as well as machinery, equipment and parts.
Workers of Hung Viet Co in Hung Yen province make garment products for export. (Photo: VNA)
