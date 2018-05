Urge? seems like you stupid whore-like country again barks at the wrong country. You are degrading yourself to such a degree from a pawn of USSR to the one of human shithole india and US lapdog japan.



As a result, I think we should end the existence of this disgusting entity immediately, which only bring humiliation to this whole region. Since little viets is so inspired by japs, so you could follow its footsteps of getting nuked as the second one in human race. Anyway, vietnam will be a gone name 20 years thereafter, and nobody will miss it.

Click to expand...