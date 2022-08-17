​

Vietnam to make Apple Watch and MacBook for first time ever Country benefits as tech giant looks to build more products outside of China

Country benefits as tech giant looks to build more products outside of ChinaProducing the highly sophisticated Apple Watch would be a win for Vietnam as it attempts to further upgrade its tech manufacturing sector. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondentsAugust 17, 2022 11:04 JSTTAIPEI -- Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time, marking a further win for the Southeast Asian country as the U.S. tech giant looks to diversify production away from China.Apple suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn have started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam with the aim of producing the device outside of China for the very first time, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.