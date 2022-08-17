What's new

Vietnam to make Apple Watch and MacBook for first time ever

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,289
0
18,965
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Country benefits as tech giant looks to build more products outside of China
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F5%252F9%252F6%252F7%252F41807695-1-eng-GB%252FMacbooks%2520and%2520Apple%2520Watch.jpg

Producing the highly sophisticated Apple Watch would be a win for Vietnam as it attempts to further upgrade its tech manufacturing sector. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)

CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondentsAugust 17, 2022 11:04 JST
TAIPEI -- Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time, marking a further win for the Southeast Asian country as the U.S. tech giant looks to diversify production away from China.

Apple suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn have started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam with the aim of producing the device outside of China for the very first time, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam to make Apple Watch and MacBook for first time ever

Country benefits as tech giant looks to build more products outside of China
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Apple to shift iPad capacity to Vietnam amid China supply chain woes
Replies
0
Views
148
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam benefits from manufacturing exodus from China
2
Replies
17
Views
682
silverox
silverox
Viet
Foxconn Reproaches Chinese Rivals for Poaching Vietnam Workers
Replies
2
Views
289
Beast
B
Viet
Apple Supplier BYD Aims to Make Tablets in Vietnam From June
Replies
1
Views
241
REhorror
R
Viet
Prime Minister of Vietnam meets with Tim Cook in bid to lure manufacturing business
Replies
1
Views
246
8888888888888
8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom