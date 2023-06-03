What's new

Vietnam to be first Southeast Asian country to host NASA event

Two NASA astronauts will meet with 3,000 students in the central province of Binh Dinh to talk about life in space.

phihanhgianasa1684983297471716-7689-9154-1685366118.jpg

U.S. astronaut Michael A. Baker. Photo courtesy of NASA


The NASA Space Week will be held in three locations in Vietnam next week making Vietnam the first Southeast Asian country to be a part of the event.

“We look forward to its continuity as an annual event and aspire for Vietnam to be a host country preferred by NASA, with the possibility of elevating the event to a regional scale in the future.”

On 5-6 June 2023, it will be organized at the Hau Giang Convention Center in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

On 7 June, the Student Culture House in Ho Chi Minh City, located at the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City in Thu Duc City will be the second location.

Last on 5-9 June, the event will be held at the Binh Dinh Convention Center in the south-central namesake province.

The purpose of the space week is to introduce youths to scientific research and global environmental problems as well as raising their awareness about the potential dangers of asteroid collisions.

Additionally, there will be NASA STEM activities for participants to explore.

