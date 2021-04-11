What's new

Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF

Viet

Viet

In its World Economic Outlook released earlier this week, IMF predicted Vietnam’s 2022 economic growth at 7.2 percent, followed by the Philippines (6.5 percent), and Malaysia and Cambodia (both 6 percent).

The regional economies recording high GDP growth this year will be the Philippines (6.9 percent), Malaysia and Vietnam (both 6.5 percent), Singapore (5.2 percent), Laos (4.6 percent), Indonesia (4.3 percent), and Cambodia (4.2 percent).


A view of Ho Chi Minh City, the southern economic hub of Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)


In 2020, some ASEAN economies experienced strong contraction due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic: the Philippines (9.5 percent), Thailand (6.1 percent), Malaysia (5.6 percent), Singapore (5.4 percent), and Cambodia (3.5 percent).

Only three economies expanded, namely Myanmar (3.2 percent), Vietnam (2.9 percent), and Brunei (1.2 percent).

Cambodia is forecast to become the fastest growing one in the region in 2026, with GDP expansion of 6.8 percent.
Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF

Vietnam is forecast to lead the fastest growing ASEAN economies in 2022, according to a recent report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Whenever you mention IMF in the end of any such economic news, it's like :
Pinto is the fastest growing Gazelle : Lion.
IMF is here to destroy economies.
 
LOL Look on original article, 4.3 % for Indonesia is for 2021 (this year)
 
fitpOsitive said:
Whenever you mention IMF in the end of any such economic news, it's like :
Pinto is the fastest growing Gazelle : Lion.
IMF is here to destroy economies.
Click to expand...
Follow the money my friend so will IMF
Look at the growth rates, 10 or 20 y most ASEAN countries will have a gdp per capita between $10k and $20k or higher. ASEAN will become an economic heavyweight.
 
Viet said:
Follow the money my friend so will IMF
Look at the growth rates, 10 or 20 y most ASEAN countries will have a gdp per capita between $10k and $20k or higher. ASEAN will become an economic heavyweight.
Click to expand...
I like what you are saying, but what is this "middle income trap" people keep talking about?

I mean using low skilled value addition is one thing (shoes and shirts) but what about the next stage?

To escape this middle income trap, these are the requirements,
  • Diversifying exports. Find new markets to maintain export growth and identify new strategies for exports,
  • Improve and introduce new manufacturing processes, lower back-end input costs, improve backend integration.
  • Ramping up domestic demand —an expanding middle class can use its increasing purchasing power to buy high-quality, innovative products and help drive growth.
  • Moving from resource-driven growth that is dependent on cheap labor and capital to growth based on high productivity and innovation. This requires investments in infrastructure and education—building a high-quality education system that encourages creativity and supports breakthroughs in science and technology that can be applied back into the economy.
 
Bilal9 said:
I like what you are saying, but what is this "middle income trap" people keep talking about?

I mean using low skilled value addition is one thing (shoes and shirts) but what about the next stage?

To escape this middle income trap, these are the requirements,
  • Diversifying exports. Find new markets to maintain export growth and identify new strategies for exports,
  • Improve and introduce new manufacturing processes, lower back-end input costs, improve backend integration.
  • Ramping up domestic demand —an expanding middle class can use its increasing purchasing power to buy high-quality, innovative products and help drive growth.
  • Moving from resource-driven growth that is dependent on cheap labor and capital to growth based on high productivity and innovation. This requires investments in infrastructure and education—building a high-quality education system that encourages creativity and supports breakthroughs in science and technology that can be applied back into the economy.
Click to expand...
Yes all is correct. If you follow the rules you will escape the trap and become rich. The problem is this “middle income trap” theorem developed by economics does not consider human factors. Bad politics can destroy everything.
Many former rich and developed countries fall back into chaos and poverty like Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, and many others.
Myanmar, Thailand are at risk because of military takeover. The army can never run economy.
 
