Vietnam Threatens Fines for Illegal Energy Exploration in its Waters

Viet said: But there is a problem: we have no military means to stop chinese hooligans. Click to expand...

Viet said: Spanish company Repsol and United Arab Emirates-owned Mubadala sold their shares in a Vietnamese oil field to Vietnam’s state oil company, PetroVietnam, on June 12, after political pressure from China rendered them unable to drill. Vietnam ended up paying some $1 billion to compensate the companies for their loss, The Diplomat reported. Click to expand...

Well, if you're too stupid to understand the simple concept that the SouthSea and its resources belong to China, you're certainly too stupid to perform complex tasks like offshore oil exploration and drilling. You should engage in economic activity where you have a natural comparative advantage, like picking bananas in the jungle, as your ancestors have done for thousands of years.Live as your ancestors lived, modernity is not for you.This is what happens to you when you forget your place.