/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh in RMG export

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Black_cats, Aug 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM.

  1. Aug 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM #1
    Black_cats

    Black_cats SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,856
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8,502 / -5
    Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh in RMG export

    RMG
    TBS Report
    13 August, 2020, 02:35 pm
    Last modified: 13 August, 2020, 04:51 pm

    https://tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/vietnam-surpasses-bangladesh-rmg-export-118897

    [​IMG]
    Vietnam beats us in RMG for last 5 months in 2019
    Bangladesh's apparel export income has decreased by 18.12 percent from the previous year, whereas Vietnam's export income fell 3.09 percent year-on-year.

    China, being the major investor in Vietnam's RMG sector, has been playing a vital role in its progress.



    [​IMG]
    How is Bangladesh’s rival Vietnam’s RMG sector growing so fast?
    Bangladesh and Vietnam had been holding the second and third positions respectively in apparel export over the past decade with a close margin.

    The business dynamics and environment are quite different in the two competing countries.

    While Bangladesh is a popular destination for manufacturing low-end items at the cheapest rate globally, Vietnam produces high-end apparels with a strong backward linkage industry and educated workforce.



    [​IMG]
    FTA with EU: Is Vietnam set to overtake Bangladesh?
    In order to maintain its position in the global RMG market, Bangladesh needs loan facilities as well as easy access to cash assistance from FOBs, say industry insiders.
     
  2. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:05 PM #2
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,159
    Joined:
    May 12, 2020
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,179 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Kuwait
    Thank you so much Corona.

    This is sad but then again rankings mean nothing, we are still going to export garments.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)