Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh in RMG export RMG TBS Report 13 August, 2020, 02:35 pm Last modified: 13 August, 2020, 04:51 pm https://tbsnews.net/economy/rmg/vietnam-surpasses-bangladesh-rmg-export-118897 Vietnam beats us in RMG for last 5 months in 2019 Bangladesh's apparel export income has decreased by 18.12 percent from the previous year, whereas Vietnam's export income fell 3.09 percent year-on-year. China, being the major investor in Vietnam's RMG sector, has been playing a vital role in its progress. How is Bangladesh’s rival Vietnam’s RMG sector growing so fast? Bangladesh and Vietnam had been holding the second and third positions respectively in apparel export over the past decade with a close margin. The business dynamics and environment are quite different in the two competing countries. While Bangladesh is a popular destination for manufacturing low-end items at the cheapest rate globally, Vietnam produces high-end apparels with a strong backward linkage industry and educated workforce. FTA with EU: Is Vietnam set to overtake Bangladesh? In order to maintain its position in the global RMG market, Bangladesh needs loan facilities as well as easy access to cash assistance from FOBs, say industry insiders.