Vietnam successfully clones pot-bellied pigs

Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
Vietnam has cloned the endangered Vietnamese pot-bellied pig by using an innovative somatic cell cloning method.

The Pig Site
by The Pig Site
18 March 2021, at 8:42am
According to a story in VN Express International, Vietnam’s Institute of Animal Sciences and Ministry of Agriculture cloned four baby Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs by using somatic cells derived from ear tissues.

Pham Cong Thieu, head of the animal sciences institute, said the "birth" of the baby pigs was a technological leap for Vietnam in animal cloning.

"The achievement has opened up new research paths for applying animal cloning technologies in choosing and preserving animal breeds that are very rare or have big economic value," he said.

The Vietnamese pot-bellied pig is a traditional domestic breed that is native to northern Vietnam. The FAO has classified the pig as an endangered breed
