What's new

Vietnam seeks to import more coal from Australia to avert power shortage

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,926
0
18,143
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

1 minute read
Storm clouds can be seen above a coal ship as it sails near Lady Elliot Island

Storm clouds can be seen above a coal ship as it sails near Lady Elliot Island located north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam is seeking to import more coal from Australia to ease a shortage of the fossil fuel for electricity production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

The ministry has asked the Australian embassy in Hanoi to arrange a meeting with Australian suppliers to sign new contracts, aiming to have the additional coal delivered from later this month, it said after a meeting between minister Nguyen Hong Dien and Australian ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

Vietnam's state-run utility EVN on Wednesday warned of electricity shortages from next month due to tight coal supplies, adding that several of its coal-fired power plants had to cut their run rates. read more

Vietnam turned from a net coal exporter to a net importer nearly a decade ago and has been importing the fuel mainly from Indonesia and Australia.

Vietnam's coal imports from Australia totalled 15.6 million tonnes last year, accounting for 43% of its total coal imports, according to government customs data.

www.reuters.com

Vietnam seeks to import more coal from Australia to avert power shortage

Vietnam is seeking to import more coal from Australia to ease a shortage of the fossil fuel for electricity production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China's Russian Coal Purchases Stall as Buyers Struggle to Secure Financing
Replies
12
Views
440
hualushui
H
Indos
Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries
2
Replies
16
Views
844
Indos
Indos
Vanguard One
China turns to stranded Australian coal amid power crisis
Replies
4
Views
386
jamahir
jamahir
Viet
SWIFT sanctions add twist to Vietnam-Russia coal plant dispute
Replies
1
Views
240
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Hamartia Antidote
China’s power crisis ‘man-made’, and miscalculations by Beijing serve as ‘a very painful lesson’, coal insiders say
Replies
10
Views
657
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom