Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for third term

CHN Bamboo
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 1, 2014
- 1,970
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media reported on Sunday, cementing his position as one of the country’s strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades.
Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a “blazing furnace” crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire.
“Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII,” the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.
Trong’s re-election as party general secretary came at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team, aiming to bolster Vietnam’s ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party’s rule.
Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four “pillars”: the chief of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the National Assembly chair.
While ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party regulations, in reality the highly secretive process revolves around building consensus and vying for control of the decision-making Politburo.
That means exceptions to rules can be granted - especially if consensus on the top candidates cannot be reached.
Since taking office in 2011, Trong has built up a power base that saw him emerge on top in a showdown with former prime minister Nguyen Tan Dung at the last congress in 2016.
His crackdown on corruption, described by government critics as politically motivated, has seen dozens of high-level officials, including one Politburo member, sentenced to lengthy jail terms.
Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for third term
Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media reported on Sunday, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades.
www.reuters.com
此前有消息指出，越共中央委员会有意支持阮富仲继续担任该党最高领导人，并由现任总理阮春福（67岁）升任国家主席，以及由现任中央组织部部长范明正接任总理。
根据越共党章规定，中央总书记职位不能由同一人连续担任超过两个任期，而且阮富仲近几个月出席公开场合时气色不佳，健康状况引人质疑，因此他第三度出任总书记，让许多观察家感到意外。
打破规定 阮富仲第三次当选越共总书记
越南共产党中央委员会1月31日上午举行第一次全体会议，选举越南国家主席阮富仲为新一届越共中央总书记，这是他第三度出任总书记。据越南通讯社报道，阮富仲生于1944年4月，76岁，河内市东英县人，分别在2011年1月召开的越共十一大、2016年1月召开的越共十二大上，当选中央总书记。
www.zaobao.com