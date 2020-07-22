What's new

Vietnam resumes international flights

Vietnam Airlines staff welcome foreign tourists arriving at Da Nang International Airport, November 17, 2021. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines


A passenger is at Noi Bai Airport, Hanoi, October 2021. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
per press release

From January 1, regular flights scheduled to resume to San Francisco or Los Angeles (the U.S.), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Vientiane (Laos), Beijing/Guangzhou (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), and Taipei (Taiwan).

In the second phase, from January 16, flights on routes connecting Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong, Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Sydney (Australia), and Moscow (Russia).
 
