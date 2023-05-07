Vietnam records its highest ever temperature amid heatwave

​

Ho Chi Minh CIty, Vietnam, May 7 (EFE).- Vietnam registered its highest ever temperature since records have been kept amid a severe heat wave over the last few days, the weather service said Sunday.The locality of Than Hoa, in the north of the country, on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 43.4 degrees registered in April 2019 in the northern province of Ha Tinh.The heatwave over the last three days across Vietnam has caused temperatures to soar to 39-43 degrees in at least 15 localities. The weather conditions are expected to cool down from Sunday onwards.Besides Vietnam, other countries in the region such as Thailand, Laos and Myanmar have been witnessing severe heat waves.The mercury crossed 45 degrees for the first time in Thailand in Tak province on Apr.15, while Laos recorded a record 42.7 degrees in Luang Prabang. EFE