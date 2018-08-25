Vietnam ranks among Top 10 buyers of US property in 2017

maavn 8 months ago Source: 2017 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate, NAR Yes, I know this is old news from the summer of 2017 but it’s related to some other recent posts and perhaps not so old for some of you with an interest in these issues and trends. It’s also related to one of my favorite topics, young Vietnamese studying in the USA. According to the 2017 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate (PDF download), compiled by the National Association of (US) Realtors (NAR), Viet Nam ranked 9th in 2016-17, to be precise, after Germany with Japan rounding out the top 10. Between April 2016 and March 2017, Vietnamese purchased about 5,689 residential properties in the US, double the number of transactions in the previous year. The total amount was an estimated $3 billion out of $153 billion worth of US residential property acquired by foreign investors during the same period. (Non-resident foreign buyers purchased $78.1 billion of property, while resident foreign buyers purchased $74.9 billion worth.) Not surprisingly, based on where most Vietnamese-Americans live and other reasons, Vietnamese investors preferred California, Florida, and Texas. https://markashwill.com/2018/01/09/...gn-residential-property-buyers-in-the-us/amp/