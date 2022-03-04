What's new

Vietnam Purchases New US Embassy in Washington DC for $23.7m

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,563
0
17,968
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
I’m
Ba ngày bận rộn của Phó Tổng thống Kamala Harris tại Việt Nam

It follows a 2021 deal in which the United States leased land in Hanoi for a new embassy.

Tuoi Tre News reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently finished negotiations to buy a new Vietnamese embassy location in Washington D.C. The building in question, which is located on Garfield Street in the American capital, was previously the Belgian embassy, and the foreign affairs ministry purchased it from Belgium.

With the deal now confirmed, the property will be returned to the US Department of State, which will then lease the building to the Vietnamese side for 99 years.

According to the news source, all of the fine print around such a deal will be finalized by the end of this year, heralding the end of a process which began in August 2019, when the Vietnamese government approved the project.

It is not clear when exactly Vietnamese diplomatic staff will move in to the building.

Last August, the US Embassy in Hanoi signed an agreement with the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to lease a land plot in Cầu Giấy District, where a new US$1.2 billion embassy will be built, one of America's most expensive embassies in the world.

That signing ceremony took place during a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris.

saigoneer.com

Vietnam Purchases New US Embassy in Washington DC for $23.7m | Saigoneer

It follows a 2021 deal in which the United States leased land in Hanoi for a new embassy. ...
saigoneer.com saigoneer.com

New $1.2 billion US embassy In Hanoi

16EAF14D-429D-4764-A98A-AA5386A67A8D.jpeg
5BC0B4B9-A92E-4326-8FEF-B959E97EDBB9.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Viet
US confirms career diplomat as new Vietnam ambassador
Replies
0
Views
218
Viet
Viet
Viva_Viet
  • Locked
Why US invest $ 1.2 billion, the largest expense in history to build a new embassy in Vietnam?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
4K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
beijingwalker
Russian, Ukrainian, French, UK embassies turn to Chinese Twitter-like Weibo for statements on Ukraine situation in Chinese
Replies
0
Views
201
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Vietnam then, Afghanistan now: Tense Kabul evacuation rekindles memories of another US retreat
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
Viet
AstraZeneca to slash vaccine prices for Vietnam, transfer production technology
Replies
0
Views
175
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom