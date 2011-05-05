What's new

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community hinh anh 1


Director of the General Department of Military Intelligence Lt. Gen. Pham Ngoc Hung (centre) chairs the meeting. (Photo: qdnd.vn)


Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Director of the Ministry of Defence’s General Department of Military Intelligence Lt.Gen. Pham Ngoc Hung, who was also AMIM Chairman, said the AMIC will help promote exchange and cooperation among military intelligence organisations in the ASEAN member states in a more practical and efficient manner.

He said the AMIC will act as an adviser for the governments and defence ministries to handle security challenges while supporting the building of the ASEAN Community.

Hung also mentioned various issues in the region in his speech at the session, including the COVID-19 pandemic, water security in the Mekong River, and situation in the East Sea.

At the event, heads of the military intelligence organisations sharpened focus on regional security, and outlined cooperation solutions in response to the challenges.

They also looked into an AMIC inception document, and finalise the draft joint statement of the 17th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-17), to be submitted to the ACDFM-17 for approval.

At the end of the meeting, Lt.Gen. Hung handed over the AMIM chairmanship to representatives of the Brunei army.

 
