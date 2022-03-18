Vietnam proposes developing nuclear power on small scale HANOI (March 15): The Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed developing nuclear energy on a small scale post 2030 in its latest version of the draft Vietnam Power Development Plan from 2021–2030 (PDP8) with a vision towards 2045.The move aims to support Vietnam’s efforts to...

Bloomberg filepix for illustration purpose only-A+AHANOI (March 15): The Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed developing nuclear energy on a small scale post 2030 in its latest version of the draft Vietnam Power Development Plan from 2021–2030 (PDP8) with a vision towards 2045.The move aims to support Vietnam’s efforts to achieve zero-net emissions by 2050, as nuclear power is viewed as near-clean energy,) quoted the MoIT.Particularly after the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, many countries have recognised it as a clean source of power since nuclear power plants produce no greenhouse gas emissions during operation.However, the ministry also noted the government must obtain approval from the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat before including nuclear power projects in the plan.Under the latest revised draft of the PDP8, the MoIT introduced two plans with different goals.In the first plan, Vietnam expects to generate a total of 146,000MW of electricity by 2030 and 343,000MW by 2045, exclusive of rooftop solar power, which currently has capacity of some 7,755MW.The second plan pushes for stronger energy transition. It sets for Vietnam to generate around 150,970MW of power by 2030 and 426,857MW by 2045.However, according to the government’s office, the draft plan lacks national grid development planning so there is insufficient evidence for the finalisation of total investment required for power development until 2045.The office held that potential for expanding renewable energies in Vietnam remains huge. Therefore, the MoIT must develop transparent and competitive mechanisms for the efficient use of such energy resources, enabling the country to successfully fulfill COP26 commitments and enhance its energy self-sufficiency in the coming time.It is also important to have more analysis on the future use of the renewables, the office added.