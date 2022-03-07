What's new

Vietnam property prices go to overdrive

Viet

Viet

Vietnam property prices continue to rise. Not a good sign. The “global city”, a new apartment project in Saigon has a price tag of VND350-400 million (US$15,330-17,520) per square meter.



The Global City, an upcoming apartment project in HCMC’s Thu Duc City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Property prices skyrocket in eastern HCMC after record bids for Thu Thiem land - VnExpress International

Property prices in Thu Duc City, a new urban area in eastern HCMC, have been soaring, driven by record bids recently for land plots in the Thu Thiem Peninsula.
Song Hong

Song Hong

Bad news. If the land belongs to government, it is mix bag of good and bad.

But now land in Saigon belongs to people.

Bad news.

You wont see vietnam as nice as Shanghai Beijing. Government cannot build anything.
 

