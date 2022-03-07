Vietnam property prices go to overdrive

Vietnam property prices continue to rise. Not a good sign. The “global city”, a new apartment project in Saigon has a price tag of VND350-400 million (US$15,330-17,520) per square meter.
The Global City, an upcoming apartment project in HCMC’s Thu Duc City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
Property prices skyrocket in eastern HCMC after record bids for Thu Thiem land - VnExpress International
Property prices in Thu Duc City, a new urban area in eastern HCMC, have been soaring, driven by record bids recently for land plots in the Thu Thiem Peninsula.
