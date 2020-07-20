What's new

Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,667
0
17,589
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
A70852DF-4A2D-4895-AD5F-FB06774CB83A.jpeg

Fargo, ND, USA / The Mighty 790 KFGO | KFGO
Thomson Reuters
Jul 21, 2021 | 2:02 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The first test batch of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced in Vietnam, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm VABIOTECH said on Wednesday.

The first validation samples taken from the produced batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control checks, the fund and the company said in a joint statement.
kfgo.com

Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The first test batch of Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced in Vietnam, Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm VABIOTECH said on Wednesday. The first validation s...
kfgo.com kfgo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
The Unlikely Story of the First 'Made in Vietnam' Ventilators to Fight COVID-19
Replies
3
Views
407
Nice_guy
N
Viet
Russia ousts China and USA from South-East Asia
Replies
1
Views
176
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom