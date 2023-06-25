What's new

Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh Visit China

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,548
-25
5,415
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Vietnam PM will be meeting Xi Jinping. BTW Pham is the most powerful person in Vietnam today.


***********


- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Beijing on June 25 afternoon, starting his official visit to China.

The Vietnamese Government leader was met at Beijing International Airport by officials of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

This is the first official visit by PM Chinh and the first by a Vietnamese PM to China after seven years. It is also the first time key leaders of the two countries directly meet after China completed the State leadership for the new tenure.

During his stay, PM Chinh will held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang; and have meetings with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and Chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji.

He will attend important meetings of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and have bilateral meetings with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwa and leaders of some countries and international organisations.

On this occasion, the PM will also join a Vietnam - China business forum

PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Beijing, starts official visit to China | Politics | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Beijing on June 25 afternoon, starting his official visit to China.
en.vietnamplus.vn en.vietnamplus.vn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Adani Ports Mulls $10 Billion Long-Term Investments In Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
176
Laozi
Laozi
Viet
Vietnam in talks with Sembcorp to build power line linking to Singapore
Replies
1
Views
248
Mista
Mista
Viet
Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
Replies
0
Views
424
Viet
Viet
Viet
Czech Republic Eyes Aircraft, Radar Sales to Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
176
Viet
Viet
Viet
Banh mi, beer, and friendship on the menu for Albanese in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
194
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom