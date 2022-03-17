The plant, which is set to be located in the southern province of Vung Tau, has a design capacity of 10 million cubic metres (3.5 million tonnes) per annum, deputy prime minister Le Van Thanh said.
Reuters March 16, 2022, 22:05 IST
HANOI: Vietnam is seeking to build its third oil refinery to meet domestic consumption demand as the country is facing a supply shortage and soaring energy prices, the deputy prime minister told a parliament meeting on Wednesday.
Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam is drafting investment procedures which it aims to complete by this October, he said.
Reuters March 16, 2022, 22:05 IST
HANOI: Vietnam is seeking to build its third oil refinery to meet domestic consumption demand as the country is facing a supply shortage and soaring energy prices, the deputy prime minister told a parliament meeting on Wednesday.
Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam is drafting investment procedures which it aims to complete by this October, he said.
Vietnam plans to build third oil refinery - ET Auto
The plant, which is set to be located in the southern province of Vung Tau, has a design capacity of 10 million cubic metres (3.5 million tonnes) per ..
auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com