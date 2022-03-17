What's new

Vietnam plans to build third oil refinery

The plant, which is set to be located in the southern province of Vung Tau, has a design capacity of 10 million cubic metres (3.5 million tonnes) per annum, deputy prime minister Le Van Thanh said.
Reuters March 16, 2022, 22:05 IST

Two refinery plants in Vietnam were put into operation in 2009 and 2018, according to the government, but both only meet around 70% of domestic demand.

HANOI: Vietnam is seeking to build its third oil refinery to meet domestic consumption demand as the country is facing a supply shortage and soaring energy prices, the deputy prime minister told a parliament meeting on Wednesday.

Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam is drafting investment procedures which it aims to complete by this October, he said.

