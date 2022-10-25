Vietnam Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong to visit China next week​

25/10/2022 09:59 (GMT+07:00)General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2.The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, announced the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations on October 25.Party chief Trong recently sent a message of congratulation to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China following the 20th national congress of the Party.He expected to meet with the Chinese leader soon to discuss future cooperation orientations between the two Parties, States and peoples.The Chinese Communist Party held its 20th national congress from October 16-22, with Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary.