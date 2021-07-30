Vietnam overtakes Bangladesh, becomes 2nd largest RMG exporter

Published at 06:25 pm July 31st, 2021

Bangladesh now stands in the third position, with China holding its first position.

Vietnam overtook Bangladesh in the global apparel market and became the second-largest global ready-made garment (RMG) exporter.

Bangladesh now stands in the third position, with China holding its first position.

According to the World Trade Statistical Review 2021 released by World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday, Bangladesh's share in the global apparel market dropped to 6.3% in 2020 from 6.8% a year earlier.

The market value for Bangladesh was $28 billion in the year 2020.

Meanwhile, the share of Vietnam in global RMG exports stood at 6.4% in 2020, up from 6.2% a year earlier. The market value stood at $29 billion at the end of 2020.

To put it into perspective, the share of Vietnam in the global export market was 2,9% back in the year 2010 while Bangladesh's share in the global apparel export market was 4.2%, which was 85.5% more than Vietnam's.