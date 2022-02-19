Vietnam new Asian tiger: Singapore Business Times

Vietnam is a tiger economy as much as India or Nigeria are superpowers.



Such hot air, rosy-painting trash articles are now everywhere on media, especially Western media.



In 2020 - 2021, Vietnam finally realized how weak, dependent and sensitive our economy was to outside markets, especially China. Vietnam does not have any significant technologies or equipment manufacturing capability (again, thank to Southern-born leaders, They killed all). The quality of workforce is not so good (together with other factors, but this is the main reason) that FDI will avoid China to flow to Vietnam.



Before Tet, thousands of Vietnamese trucks to transport tropical fruits from the South were queuing at China-Vietnam border crossings in Lao Cai, Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces. Just an example to see how dependent we are on China.



In the meantime, Southern-born leaders have been always acting like Indian: have soft ear (i.e. easy to be cheated by Western institutions), talk big, emotional but deliver nothing. Thank God now Mr. Pham Minh Chinh assumed the post of Prime Minister in 2021, otherwise we would see economic disaster within 5 years.