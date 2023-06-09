What's new

Vietnam makes Michelin debut as four restaurants receive stars

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,735
0
20,455
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

French reviewer also lists 29 'top tips' for heavenly eats on a budget
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F2%252F7%252F8%252F9%252F46009872-1-eng-GB%252F_LAM2090.JPG

Vietnam now boasts its first ever Michelin stars, but the country's culinary delights have long attracted global attention. (Photo courtesy of Michelin)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJune 7, 2023 12:45 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- Four restaurants in Vietnam have received Michelin stars, marking the country's debut in the century-old French guide, as it spotlighted a total of 103 local eateries serving dishes ranging from Vietnamese tacos to sea urchin.

The list released late on Tuesday included 29 restaurants that are easier on the wallet, reflecting Michelin's more recent embrace of street food. The four businesses given one star each are Anan in Ho Chi Minh City, plus three in Hanoi: Gia, Hibana by Koki, and Tam Vi.


dng227235361686189459-16862152-6411-4921-1686215332.jpg

A street vendor rides past Tam Vi Restaurant in Hanoi on June 7, 2023. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy


asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam makes Michelin debut as four restaurants receive stars

French reviewer also lists 29 'top tips' for heavenly eats on a budget
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
228
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
136
Viet
Viet
Viet
Tiffany enters Vietnam as world's richest man expands LVMH Asia
Replies
2
Views
255
S10
S10
Viet
Thai durian farmers feel threatened as Vietnam makes China debut
Replies
3
Views
413
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam eyes China’s tech crown as firms tire of ‘zero COVID’
Replies
0
Views
280
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom