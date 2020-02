Vietnam became the destination of choice for firms looking to avoid trade war tariffs, but the coronavirus has left many cut off from their suppliers

The Southeast Asian nation is more exposed to China’s supply chain than any other country in region, research shows, with companies across the board set to take a hit

Northeast Asia’s exposure to mainland China and Southeast Asia through investments means that the supply chain impact on Vietnam is felt heavily by major Northeast Asia corporations such as Samsung and Sony

Vietnamese and Bangladeshi workers will be twiddling their thumbs. Even when China gets back up and running, you are going to have at least a month’s lag in production in Southeast Asia