ByAlyza SebeniusDecember 22, 2019, 5:00 PM ESTAPT32, or Ocean Lotus, also attacked dissidents, journalists‘This is kind of like a mini China story,’ researcher saysA Vietnam-based hacking group is learning from China’s playbook, using increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks to spy on competitors and help Vietnam catch up to global competitors, according to cybersecurity experts.In the last two years, the group, which is believed to be tied to the Vietnamese government and known as APT32, has ramped up its cyber-espionage, particularly in southeast Asia, according to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Inc. The hacking group’s exploits have included intellectual property theft, the firm said, the same activity for which Chinese hackers are infamous.To read more click here: