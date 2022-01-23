Vietnam leads ASEAN in installed power capacity in 2021

Vietnam’s total installed power capacity totalled 76,620 MW in 2021, 7,500 MW higher than the previous year, and the highest among ASEAN member states, said CEO of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Tran Dinh Nhan at the company’s year-end meeting on January 14.
VNA 14/01/2022 15:29 GMT+7
An offshore wind power project in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA)
