Vietnam launches first direct train to Belgium

Today, Vietnam Railways launches the first container train to run directly between Vietnam and Belgium. The train consists of 23 40-feet container wagons.


In first 6 months of 2021, railway freight volume imports increase by 7.9% compared to the same period of 2020 at Lao Cai crossing. At Dong Dong crossing, imports via railway increase by 91% and exports increase by 117%.
 
AViet said:
Today, Vietnam Railways launches the first container train to run directly between Vietnam and Belgium. The train consists of 23 40-feet container wagons.


In first 6 months of 2021, railway freight volume imports increase by 7.9% compared to the same period of 2020 at Lao Cai crossing. At Dong Dong crossing, imports via railway increase by 91% and exports increase by 117%.
Chinese DF8B locomotive :cheesy:
en.wikipedia.org

China Railways DF8 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
AViet said:
Correct. Chinese loco will haul the train from Dong Dong station.
It cannot be a direct train. The railway gauge in Vietnam (1000mm) is different to China (1435mm). So the trains / locomotives need to be changed at the China/Vietnam boarder.
 
GS Zhou said:
It cannot be a direct train. The railway gauge in Vietnam (1000mm) is different to China (1435mm). So the trains / locomotives need to be changed at the China/Vietnam boarder.
Vietnam railways runs standard gauge and dual gauge railway lines in the North (Hanoi - Thai Nguyen, Hanoi - Ha Long (under construction), Hanoi - Lang Son - Dong Dang, Kep - Thai Nguyen (not active), Hanoi - Kep - Ha Long, in total about 500 km).
 
