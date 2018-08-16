Vietnam launches first direct train to Belgium

Today, Vietnam Railways launches the first container train to run directly between Vietnam and Belgium. The train consists of 23 40-feet container wagons.
In first 6 months of 2021, railway freight volume imports increase by 7.9% compared to the same period of 2020 at Lao Cai crossing. At Dong Dong crossing, imports via railway increase by 91% and exports increase by 117%.
In first 6 months of 2021, railway freight volume imports increase by 7.9% compared to the same period of 2020 at Lao Cai crossing. At Dong Dong crossing, imports via railway increase by 91% and exports increase by 117%.